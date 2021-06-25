STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress didn't learn from mistakes it made during Emergency: Poonia

Poonia said the Congress did not learn from the mistakes it made during the period of Emergency and was gradually disappearing from national and state politics.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Congress did not learn from the mistakes it made during the period of Emergency in the country and was gradually disappearing from national and state politics.

Terming the Emergency the "second mistake" in India's history after partition, he stressed the youngsters should know about it. The state BJP chief was addressing a press conference on the 46th anniversary of the Emergency.

Poonia said the Congress did not learn from the mistakes it made during the period of Emergency and was gradually disappearing from national and state politics.

"Whenever Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks, he talks about the threat to democracy but he or any other Congress leader does not speak about the Emergency, which was also an attack on democracy," he said.

Poonia said the younger generation should learn and know about the Emergency and the anarchy that followed.

"It (imposition of Emergency) was the second mistake in history after partition," he said. A 21-month Emergency was imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

During this period, curbs were imposed on citizens' fundamental rights. Gandhi lifted the Emergency in 1977 and called for Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress was handed a crushing defeat, its first ever since the country's independence in 1947, by the combined opposition of Janata Party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Emergency
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp