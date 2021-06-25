STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid: More data needed to decide whether children can be inoculated, says ICMR chief

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief was asked a question on vaccination of children and pregnant women.

Published: 25th June 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bharagava on Friday said that pregnant women can be vaccinated against COVID-19, but more data needs to be available to decide whether children can be inoculated against the disease.

"The health ministry has given guidelines that they (anti-Covid vaccine) can be given to pregnant women. We have also demonstrated from our ICMR PregCovid registry that vaccination is useful in pregnant women and it should be given," he said during a press conference.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief was asked a question on vaccination of children and pregnant women.

On whether COVID-19 shots can be administered to children is still a debatable question, until enough data is available, Bharagava said, adding that there is only one country in the world, the US, which is administering vaccines to children at the moment.

Whether very small children will ever need a vaccine is still a question, he said.

"Till such time we have more data available on vaccination of children we will not be in a position to vaccinate children at large. However, we have started a study on children between 2-18 years and we should have the results of that by September- October so that we can make some decision," Bharagava said.

However, international literature and experts are still debating on whether children need to be inoculated, he said.

"In the US we have seen some complications with vaccines among children," Bharagava said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Balram Bharagava ICMR COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp