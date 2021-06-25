STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID: Rajasthan's first case of Delta-plus variant found in Bikaner, patient took both doses of Covaxin

The sample of a woman who was tested positive for coronavirus was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30 for genome sequencing and her test report came on Friday.

Published: 25th June 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIKANER/AJMER: The first case of the Delta-plus variant of coronavirus in Rajasthan has been found in Bikaner.

The sample of a woman who was tested positive for coronavirus was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30 for genome sequencing and her test report came on Friday.

"The Delta-plus variant was found in the woman's sample. She has already recovered from the Covid infection," Bikaner's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr O P Chahar, said.

He said it was the first confirmed case of the Delta-plus variant in the state.

"She was asymptomatic and has recovered completely. She had already received both doses of Covaxin," Dr Chahar said.

The CMHO said the sampling will be conducted on Saturday in the Bangla Nagar area where the woman lives.

The Medical and Health Department's joint director, Dr Devendra Chaudhary, said the woman is aged 65 years.

The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan, meanwhile, rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 fresh cases, officials said.

The death toll stood at 8,905 as no new fatality was reported in the state due to coronavirus.

Of the 131 cases, 17 were reported from Jodhpur, among others.

A total of 9,41,048 patients have recovered from the disease so far and there are 1,873 active cases in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Institute of Virology Delta-plus variant COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp