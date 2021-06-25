FIR filed against Arunachal CM Pema Khandu over Kimin row

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A students’ organisation in Arunachal Pradesh has filed an FIR with the police against Chief Minister Pema Khandu in connection with the controversy surrounding Kimin.

During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s June 17 visit to the Arunachal town to inaugurate some border roads, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had allegedly renamed Kimin as “Bilgarh”, showing it as a part of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

In the FIR lodged on Thursday, the All Arunachal Pradesh Abo Tani Students’ Union alleged that Khandu had connived with the BRO authority to cede the Kimin-Potin portion of Arunachal to Assam.

Claiming that it has evidence to proceed against the CM in any competent court, the students’ organisation asked him why he betrayed the people of the state.

“When a serious matter such as this arises, it is his duty to inform the citizens,” the organisation said.

It insisted that the long-standing land disputes between Arunachal and Assam must not be flared up.

Over the past few days, various organisations in Arunachal slammed the BRO for “misguiding” the Defence Minister. BJP MP from the state Tapir Gao had said the venue of Singh’s event was Kimin and it is well within Arunachal.

He said ahead of the Defence Minister’s event, the word “Arunachal," written on landmarks and structures in Kimin, were covered with “white paste”.