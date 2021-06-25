STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Five demands put up before govt at meet’

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she told the PM people of J&K don’t accept the way Article 370 was abrogated.

Published: 25th June 2021

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo | ANI)

By Sana Shakil and manish anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she told the PM people of J&K don’t accept the way Article 370 was abrogated. “We told the PM that scrapping of Article 370 is unacceptable to people of J&K. Be it months or years, we’ll restore Article 370 in J&K as it’s a matter of our identity.” 

“Almost 80% of parties spoke on Article 370 but the matter is sub judice,” said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after the meeting. He said five demands granting of statehood, conducting Assembly elections to restore democracy, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, release of all political detainees and that on domicile rules were put forward in the talks.

People’s Conference leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig said the PM assured he will do everything to make J&K a zone of peace rather than conflict. “The meeting was held in a cordial manner. We came out positive that hopefully there will be some delivery for the people of J&K,” said PC’s Sajjad Lone. 

