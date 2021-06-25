STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For too long now, Twitter has indulged in online bullying of citizens: Varun Gandhi

Gandhi also tweeted a screenshot of an email that he said he had received from Twitter, informing him of "a request from Indian law enforcement" regarding his account.

Published: 25th June 2021 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:09 AM

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday asked Twitter to make public the legal notice, which it said it had received from Indian law enforcement, against violations by him on the micro-blogging site.

The BJP leader said it claimed that his account had violated the laws.

"I am certain I have violated no law and that no law agency would have found anything offensive in my tweets. Twitter should clarify their basis for such correspondence. Shocked by their behaviour," said Gandhi, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit constituency in Parliament.

He also said that the micro-blogging site should not become an ostracising platform.

Underlining that he had not violated any law, Gandhi said Twitter is "bullying" Indian citizens and alleged that the social media giant has an agenda.

"For too long now, Twitter has indulged in online bullying of our citizens for their diversity of political views to make us conform with their 'woke' propaganda. It should stay a platform, not an ostracising tribunal. This harassment of Indians will not fly with the law of the land," he tweeted.

The MP said he is making these remarks after enquiring from all possible avenues connected with Indian law enforcement within the government.

"If Twitter really has received a complaint regarding my content, let it share the said legal notice and its provenance in the interest of transparency," he said.

This comes amid a tussle between the BJP government at the Centre and Twitter over various issues ranging from complying of new IT rules to terming tweets by the party leaders as manipulated media.

