'Get tested once every 10 days': Meghalaya dist to people who choose not to get vaccinated

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Meghalaya district administration has made it mandatory for the employees and staff of shops, establishments and passenger vehicles, who choose not to get vaccinated, to get themselves tested once in every ten days as a social responsibility.

“… It is mandatory that all employees and staff of shops/establishments and drivers, conductors and helpers of local taxis, auto-rickshaws, maxi cabs and buses who choose not to get vaccinated should get themselves tested once in every ten days so as to exercise social responsibility and contribute to the safety of the society by ensuring this safety measure,” an order, issued by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate) Isawanda Laloo, reads.

The Meghalaya High Court had on Thursday held that vaccination by force or through coercive methods vitiates the very fundamental purpose of the welfare attached to it. The observation was made following the hearing of a PIL after the DMs in the state had issued separate orders which said shopkeepers, vendors, cabbies etc would be allowed to resume their businesses only if vaccinated.

As ordered by the court, the East Khasi Hills administration directed all shops, establishments and passenger vehicles to display prominently at a conspicuous place a sign reading “vaccinated” or “not vaccinated” to indicate the vaccination status of their staff.

“For shops in fixed establishments, while use of design/graphics and details of vaccinated employees is permitted in such signs, the status of VACCINATED or NOT VACCINATED should be clear and distinct,” the DM’s order reads.

Roadside hawkers and street vendors will use an ID or badge in lieu of the sign. Any instance of false information furnished regarding vaccination status will be dealt with as per law, the order warned.

