STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Get tested once every 10 days': Meghalaya dist to people who choose not to get vaccinated

The Meghalaya High Court had on Thursday held that vaccination by force or through coercive methods vitiates the very fundamental purpose of the welfare attached to it.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Meghalaya district administration has made it mandatory for the employees and staff of shops, establishments and passenger vehicles, who choose not to get vaccinated, to get themselves tested once in every ten days as a social responsibility.

“… It is mandatory that all employees and staff of shops/establishments and drivers, conductors and helpers of local taxis, auto-rickshaws, maxi cabs and buses who choose not to get vaccinated should get themselves tested once in every ten days so as to exercise social responsibility and contribute to the safety of the society by ensuring this safety measure,” an order, issued by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate) Isawanda Laloo, reads.

The Meghalaya High Court had on Thursday held that vaccination by force or through coercive methods vitiates the very fundamental purpose of the welfare attached to it. The observation was made following the hearing of a PIL after the DMs in the state had issued separate orders which said shopkeepers, vendors, cabbies etc would be allowed to resume their businesses only if vaccinated.

As ordered by the court, the East Khasi Hills administration directed all shops, establishments and passenger vehicles to display prominently at a conspicuous place a sign reading “vaccinated” or “not vaccinated” to indicate the vaccination status of their staff.

“For shops in fixed establishments, while use of design/graphics and details of vaccinated employees is permitted in such signs, the status of VACCINATED or NOT VACCINATED should be clear and distinct,” the DM’s order reads.

Roadside hawkers and street vendors will use an ID or badge in lieu of the sign. Any instance of false information furnished regarding vaccination status will be dealt with as per law, the order warned.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Meghalaya vaccination Meghalaya High Court
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp