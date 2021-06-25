STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health services hit as govt doctors in Punjab go on strike

The move comes after state government employees had gone on a five-day pen-down strike earlier this week, against the recommendations of the 6th pay commission.

Published: 25th June 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab_doctors_strike_against_6th_pay_commission

Doctors in Punjab are objecting to the state's 6th pay commission recommendations that affect their allowances and pensions. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Health services were affected in Punjab on Friday as government doctors went on a day-long strike against the recommendations of the state's sixth pay commission related to non-practising allowance and pension benefits.

Outpatient department (OPD) services remained suspended in government hospitals, with doctors at many places holding demonstrations.

However, all emergency services, COVID-19-related work including duty of doctors in isolation wards, and vaccination continued as usual, Dr Gagandeep Singh, president of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, told PTI over phone.

The strike call was given by the Joint Punjab Government Doctors Coordination Committee, which has members from the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association and is supported by the Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association, Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab Dental Medical Officers Association and Punjab Ayurveda Officers Association.

"We are against the decision to decrease Non-Practising Allowance and delinking NPA from basic pay. Besides, we are also objecting to the formula which they have used to calculate pension benefits," Singh said.

Asked what medical services have been affected in view of the strike, Singh said, "OPDs, elective surgeries, official work, online consultations, these have been suspended in all government hospitals across Punjab -- from district hospitals to subsidiary health centres as well as in all ayurvedic dispensaries and homoeopathic clinics. The work in veterinary hospitals is also suspended."

Singh said that in medical colleges in the state OPD and elective surgeries remained suspended.

Dental OPDs also remained closed in government hospitals and health centres, he said.

The Punjab government had on Thursday set up an oversight committee of ministers to resolve grievances of state government employees.

The state government employees on Wednesday had gone on a five-day pen-down strike against the recommendations of the sixth pay commission.

The employees were objecting to the formula used in the calculation of pay increase.

The Punjab government last week had decided to implement a majority of the recommendations of its sixth pay commission with effect from January 1, 2016, a move that will benefit over five lakh serving and retired employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab doctors' strike Punjab government Punjab Civil Medical Services Association Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association Rural Medical Officers Association Punjab Dental Medical Officers Association Punjab Ayurveda Officers Association Punj
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp