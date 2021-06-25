In two years, Delhi to Kullu in seven hours

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In two years, Delhiites will be able to zip to Kullu in just seven hours, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday after dedicating four-lane Parwanoo-Solan section of National Highway-22 (New NH-05) to the country. The stretch, having a length of 39.14 km, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,303 crore and will significantly reduce the travel time to Shimla, giving a big boost to tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of road projects worth Rs 6,155 crore for the state. The plan is to award road projects worth Rs 15,000 crore to Himachal this year, he said. All these projects would be completed within stipulated deadline, he assured.

The detailed project report for construction of 40-km Left Bank Road project at Manali would be prepared at the earliest, the minister said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged him for double-laning of the road. Minister of State Gen (retd) V K Singh said road projects worth Rs 2,000 crore had been completed in the state and work was in progress on projects worth Rs 7,000 crore.