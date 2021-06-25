STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh

In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the IAC, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Published: 25th June 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By PTI

KOCHI: India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)will be commissioned next year and its combat capability, reach and versatility will add formidable capabilities in the country's defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

In a statement to the media after visiting the IAC at Ernakulam wharf of the Cochin port to review its construction progress, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"The project was originally approved by the NDA government and has made significant progress in recent past despite COVID.

"Commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's independence", Singh said in the statement read out to the media.

"The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence of our country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain," the Defence Minister said.

The minister said it was a pleasure to review first- hand, the work being done on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

Singh, who reviewed Project Seabird at Karwar, which will be the largest naval base of the Indian Navy in future, and will provide the facilities and infrastructure to support the Navy's operations in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, said the government is fully committed to a strong navy and these two projects are examples of our unwavering focus.

"Our impetus to modernisation, harnessing India's indigenous industry and know-how, is a key priority. Forty-two of the 44 warships on order being built at Indian shipyards is a testimony to this", he said.

He said the IAC boasts of nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, from design, to steel used in construction, to key weapons and sensors.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has also recently accorded approval for RFP of Project 75-I under the Strategic Partnership model, which will give further fillip to indigenous development of niche manufacturing technologies, the Minister said.

"These measures will help enhance the Indian Navy's operational reach and prowess to protect India's maritime interests," he said.

Singh said the Indian Navy remains poised and combat ready to tackle any challenge.

"Navy's proactive forward deployment during the Galwan standoff signalled our intent that we seek peace but are ready for any eventuality," the minister added.

He said the Navy has also made significant contributions in the fight against COVID, bringing back Indian citizens from overseas during Op Samudra Setu-I, and much needed Liquid Medical Oxygen during Samudra Setu-lI, despite dangers of COVID spread onboard warships.

SAR efforts by the Navy during Cyclone Tauktae showcased the spirit of daring and courage among our men and women in whites, he said.

"Our efforts are in alignment with thePrime Minister's Vision of SAGAR, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, and the wider goal of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, to ensure peace and stability in the region," he added.

