STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai: Owner of tugboat that sank during cyclone Tauktae booked for culpable homicide

Barge P305 and Varaprada - both support vessels working for the state-run ONGC's offshore oilfields near Mumbai  had borne the brunt of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall on May 17.

Published: 25th June 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Barge P305, ONGC, Cyclone Tauktae

People rescued by the Indian Navy from a barge and tugboat Varaprada that sank in the Arabian sea (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case of culpable homicide has been registered in Mumbai against the owner of Varaprada tugboat that sank in the Arabian Sea during last month's cyclone Tauktae, in which 11 persons were killed, an official said on Friday.

Barge P305 and Varaprada - both support vessels working for the state-run ONGC's offshore oilfields near Mumbai  had borne the brunt of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall on Gujarat coast on May 17.

"At least 11 personnel, who were working on the tugboat, had died in the incident. During the rescue operation, two of its workmen were rescued by the Navy teams," the official said.

An FIR under IPC section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (common intention) was registered against the tugboat owner on Thursday at the Yellow Gate police station on the complaint of chief engineer of the boat and one of survivors, he said.

Nobody has been arrested in this connection so far and the probe is underway, he added.

A total of 274 crew were reported missing on May 17 (261 from Barge P305 and 13 from Tug Varaprada).

While 186 survivors from P305 and two from Varaprada were picked up at sea, 70 mortal remains (bodies) were recovered at sea by ships of Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Besides, eight bodies were recovered along the coast in Raigad district of Maharashtra and another eight bodies washed ashore the Gujarat coast near Valsad, officials had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Tauktae Varaprada tugboat
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp