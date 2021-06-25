STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1.5 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states: Centre

According to the Union Health Ministry, the states will receive over 47 lakh additional doses within the next three days.

Published: 25th June 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Over 30.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far through the Government of India. (File photo | EPS

Over 30.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 1.5 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 47 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 30.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

ALSO READ: Centre says statewise distribution of vaccines transparent, media allegations baseless

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 29,04,04,264 doses, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 1,50,28,186 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, remaining to be administered.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

