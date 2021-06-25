STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 230 Black Fungus deaths in Andhra Pradesh: Health department data

In all, 3,148 mucormycosis cases were reported in the state, it said. While 1,398 patients got cured, 1,513 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 237 Black Fungus (mucormycosis) deaths, the Health Department data said on Friday.

Chittoor, which has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the state, also topped in Black Fungus fatalities, accounting for 41. Guntur district logged the highest number of 563 cases so far while West Godavari had the lowest 21.

SPS Nellore had only one mucormycosis fatality. The data said 1,095 surgeries were performed for treatment of Black Fungus.

Andhra Pradesh Black fungus
Comments

