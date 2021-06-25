UP to do genome sequencing of Covid test samples of passengers from states with 'Delta Plus' variants

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday put the Uttar Pradesh health authorities on alert against the emergence of new coronavirus variant Delta-plus detected in some parts of the country.

In a bid to shield UP from the onslaught of the new variant, the chief minister has asked the state's health authorities to start genome sequencing of RTPCR samples of train, air or road passengers coming to UP from states where delta-plus variant has been detected.

Acting on the recommendations of the state's health experts' advisory panel, the chief minister also ordered the collection of samples from the UP districts bordering the states where cases of delta-plus variant have been detected and get their genome sequencing done in UP itself.

"For delta-plus variant, genome sequencing of more and more samples should be done. Genome sequencing of those coming from railway, bus and air route should also be done," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said in an official statement.

The statement said the samples should also be taken from districts bordering states where the virus' delta-plus variant was detected and as per results of the tests, mapping of delta plus variant should be done, Sehgal said.

"This will help in taking preventive measures from this new variant," he said in the statement, adding the chief minister gave the directions after chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state and the emerging threat from its delta-plus variant.

The chief minister also asked the Health Department to expedite the process of setting up ICUs for children, including the newborn ones, across the state, amid the fears that a possible third wave will affect children more.

The chief minister gave the directions following the strategy, chalked out by the state-level health experts' advisory panel, which has also recommended a high level of public awareness about the threats from the new as well as existing variants of the virus.

The chief minister also ordered upgrading the facilities and infrastructure at the KGMU, Lucknow or BHU Medical College and Hospital, Varanasi, which too have begun genome sequencing.

Till now samples were being sent to Pune for genome-sequencing but now with the start of the high-end investigation in the state itself, they will not have to be sent outside the state, the statement said.

The state government will also conduct door-to-door distribution of 'special medicine kits' with syrups and chewable tablets for children showing influenza-like symptoms of cold and cough, the statement said.

It added that the distribution of the medicine kits for children will be undertaken by over four lakh members of 60,569 surveillance committees in rural areas from June 27, the CM said.

"Everyone must follow the COVID-19 protocols and ensure 100 per cent usage of double masks, sanitisers along with social distancing and maintenance of personal hygiene," the CM said.

He mentioned that the five-fold strategy of "Tracing, Testing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination (TTT-CV)" implemented with utmost seriousness will be effective in curbing any further spread.

With 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, the cumulative death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,381 while the total cases in the state climbed to 17,05,220 with 226 new infections, a health bulletin issued here said.

"In the past 24 hours, 226 fresh cases were reported in the state while as many as 320 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,79,416," it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,423, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of the state is 98.5 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.6 lakh samples in the state have been tested.

The overall samples tested is over 5.65 crore in the state, it said.