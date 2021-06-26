2015 Kotkapura police firing case: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appears before SIT

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appeared before a special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident. Badal reached the Punjab Police Officers Institute at Sector 32 here at around 11 am following a summons by the SIT.

Badal was the deputy chief minister and holding the home portfolio when incidents of desecration of religious texts and the subsequent police firing at people protesting against it had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

Several senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, NK Sharma and Daljit Singh Cheema, reached the Punjab Police Officers Institute in a show of support to Badal.

On Tuesday, the SIT led by Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance Bureau) L K Yadav had questioned Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for two-and-a-half hours.

The Punjab government had formed the new SIT to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The new SIT is investigating the two FIRs registered on October 14, 2015 and August 7, 2018 in connection with the Kotkapura incident.

The high court had on April 9 this year quashed a report by an earlier Punjab Police SIT into the firing at people protesting in Kotkapura in 2015 over the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district.

Police had also opened fire at a similar demonstration in Behbal Kalan, also in Faridkot, where two people were killed. A separate probe is underway in that case.

6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule.. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab’s Soul & you cry of political interferance.. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs https://t.co/6SltTwK75M — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at Sukhbir and said that "today new SIT inches closer to justice for Punjab's soul and you are crying of political interference". "6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab's Soul & you cry of political interference.. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs," Sidhu said in a tweet.

The SAD president on Friday alleged that a new SIT formed after the old one was indicted over political interference and it is being run by the state vigilance department, so nothing has changed. "While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi family happy & has accepted @RahulGandhi's directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases. New SIT formed after old one was indicted over political interference, is being run by state vigilance dept, so nothing has changed," he tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)