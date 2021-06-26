STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Addiction is not cool or style statement: PM Narendra Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse

PM Modi called for realising the vision of a drugs-free India, noting that they bring darkness, destruction and devastation.

Published: 26th June 2021 11:55 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for realising the vision of a drugs-free India, noting that they bring darkness, destruction and devastation.

He tweeted, "Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to save lives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation."

He added, "Let us reiterate our commitment to share facts on drugs and realise our vision of a drugs free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement." The prime minister also shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace.

Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

