STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Back from Delhi, Farooq Abdullah says 'level of mistrust' in J&K; Omar demands statehood before polls

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said he would hold discussions with his party leaders and PAGD constituents before making any further statement on the meeting with PM Modi.

Published: 26th June 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference Party President Farooq Abdullah along with his son and Party Vice-President Omar Abdullah

National Conference Party President Farooq Abdullah along with his son and Party Vice-President Omar Abdullah. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah Saturday said there was "a level of mistrust" in Jammu and Kashmir and it was for the Centre to remove it, even as his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood before holding Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters upon their return from Delhi after attending an all-party meet convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said he would hold discussions with his party leaders and PAGD constituents before making any further statement on the meeting.

He said the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru promised plebiscite to the people of J&K, but went back on it.

He also said that before the 1996 elections, the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao had promised autonomy from the floor of the house.

"Narasimha Raoji before elections promised us autonomy and said sky is the limit, but not independence. We said we never asked (for) independence, we have asked for autonomy. He promised us from the floor of the house. Where is that?" Farooq asked.

"There is a level of mistrust....We should wait and see what they (the Centre) do....Whether they will remove the mistrust or let it continue," he added.

The former CM said even senior Congress leader Karan Singh has called for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before holding elections.

He said that at the prime minister's meeting, all invited persons put forth their views.

"This was the first step from their side that somehow the situation is improved in Jammu and Kashmir and a political process is restarted," he said.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha MP dismissed suggestions that the June 24 meeting with the Prime Minister signalled the end of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) -- a Six-party amalgam of mainstream parties formed after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019.

"Why should it be the end of the alliance?" Omar, meanwhile, told reporters it was made clear to the Centre during the PM's meeting that the statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir before holding of Assembly elections.

"(Ghulam Nabi) Azad sahib spoke on behalf of all of us that we do not accept this timeline. We do not accept delimitation, election, statehood. We want delimitation, statehood and then election. If you want to hold polls, you will have to restore statehood first," he told reporters soon after returning from Delhi.

On the process of delimitation, he said the National Conference had authorised its president Farooq Abdullah to take a view as and when the party is approached by the delimitation commission again.

Dismissing suggestions that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was weakened after the meeting, Omar said that in the all-party meet alliance members said nothing which was outside the spirit of the grouping.

"We maintain that we do not accept the August 2019 decisions and we will continue to fight them legally, democratically and peacefully," he said.

Referring to some leaders refusing to talk about the restoration of Article 370 as the matter was subjudice, Omar said it should not come in the way of discussing the issue.

"Firstly, only two persons said the matter is subjdice -- Azad and Muzaffar Hussain Baig -- and they both are not part of the PAGD. The matter is before the Supreme Court does not mean we cannot talk about it. The Babri Masjid case was before the Supreme Court but the BJP raised the Ram Temple issue all along, he said.

He said the leaders were invited to the all-party meet at party level and not as an alliance.

"Had we been invited as an alliance, then only one person would have been invited," he added.

The National Conference vice president said they would continue to strive for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, irrespective of how long it takes.

"It took 70 years for the BJP to succeed in their agenda of abrogation of Article 370. We won't back off from our mission, even if it takes us 70 weeks or 70 months or more time," he said.

He said the leadership should take steps that provide some respite to the people from harassment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah Article 370 J&K Assembly Polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp