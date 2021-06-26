Bihar govt will fall in next 2 to 3 months, claims RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Just a day after return from New Delhi, Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Friday stirred the state politics predicting about the fall of Nitish Kumar-led government in next 2 to 3 months.

Yadav made this claim speaking to the residents of Raghopur in Vaishali.

When some residents demanded for a development work to be done at Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav said: "Wait for while. The government will fall in next 2 to 3 months and then it will be done."

The statement came two days after national president of JD-U RCP Singh claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government will complete it's five years of term.

Reacting to the statement, JD-U leader Nikhil Mandal said that Tejashwi Yadav has taken to the habit of daydreaming to come in power.

"Nitish Kumar–led NDA government will complete its full terms as it is because of natural political alliance," he added.

Earlier, arguing for not taking the vaccine, the RJD leader had said that until 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated, he will not take vaccine.

Over this statement, former deputy CM of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi accused Tejashwi Yadav of misleading and creating confusion about vaccine amongst the people out of political motif. "By this statement on vaccine, Tejashwi Yadav has made his political intention clear. Actually supporting Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi wants to run Corona vaccine as a political agenda along with other opposition parties. It has become a kind of political job of such leaders to defame the central government by derailing the vaccination campaign," Modi alleged.

Meanwhile, sources said that the NDA leaders might be claiming everything well within the NDA but fact is that growing political affinity between LJP leader Chirag Paswan and RJD Tejashwi Yadav after the leadership coup in the LJP allegedly at the behest of JDU has become a cause of concern for the NDA leaders.

Before Tejashwi Yadav’s prediction, LJP leader Chirag Paswan had also commented about the fall of NDA government in Bihar. Chirag Paswan had also called upon the party leaders (before split in LJP) to be prepared for the midterm of assembly elections in Bihar.