STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar govt will fall in next 2 to 3 months, claims RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

The statement came two days after national president of JDU RCP Singh claimed that the Nitish Kumar-govt will complete its five years of term.

Published: 26th June 2021 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patna on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Just a day after return from New Delhi, Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Friday stirred the state politics predicting about the fall of Nitish Kumar-led government in next 2 to 3 months.

Yadav made this claim speaking to the residents of Raghopur in Vaishali. 

When some residents demanded for a development work to be done at Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav said: "Wait for while. The government will fall in next 2 to 3 months and then it will be done."

The statement came two days after national president of JD-U RCP Singh claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government will complete it's five years of term.

Reacting to the statement, JD-U leader Nikhil Mandal said that Tejashwi Yadav has taken to the habit of daydreaming to come in power.

"Nitish Kumar–led NDA government will complete its full terms as it is because of natural political alliance," he added.

Earlier, arguing for not taking the vaccine, the RJD leader had said that until 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated, he will not take vaccine. 

Over this statement, former deputy CM of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi accused Tejashwi Yadav of misleading and creating confusion about vaccine amongst the people out of political motif. "By this statement on vaccine, Tejashwi Yadav has made his political intention clear. Actually supporting Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi wants to run Corona vaccine as a political agenda along with other opposition parties. It has become a kind of political job of such leaders to defame the central government by derailing the vaccination campaign," Modi alleged.

Meanwhile, sources said that the NDA leaders might be claiming everything well within the NDA but fact is that growing political affinity between LJP leader Chirag Paswan and RJD Tejashwi Yadav after the leadership coup in the LJP allegedly at the behest of JDU has become a cause of concern for the NDA leaders.

Before Tejashwi Yadav’s prediction, LJP leader Chirag Paswan had also commented about the fall of NDA government in Bihar. Chirag Paswan had also called upon the party leaders (before split in LJP) to be prepared for the midterm of assembly elections in Bihar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav NDA Chirag Paswan LJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp