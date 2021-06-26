STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED attaches Rs 6-crore worth land in Bengal illegal coal mining PMLA case

Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

Published: 26th June 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A land parcel worth Rs 6 crore in Kolkata has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an illegal coal mining case in West Bengal, the central agency said on Saturday.

The case was filed under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the agency after studying a November 2020 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd's mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed that the family of Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The agency issued a statement here to say that the land attached by it is jointly owned by West End Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd and Deshpran Properties Ltd, and it is located at Despran Shasmal Road in Kolkata.

The ED claimed that probe found "that an advance of Rs 6 crore for the purchase of this property was transferred from the account of LTB Infraconsultants Pvt Ltd."

"The source of the said fund was from proceeds of crime which was deposited in cash into the bank accounts of LTB Infraconsultants Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra," it alleged.

Vikas Mishra was arrested in the case earlier by the ED and he is the brother of TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra who is stated to have left the country sometime back and probably has also renounced his Indian citizenship.

The former inspector in-charge of Bankura police station, Ashok Kumar Mishra, was also arrested by the agency in the case.

With the latest action, the total attachment of properties in this case stands at Rs 171.86 crore.

The ED had earlier claimed that the Mishra brothers received "proceeds of crime worth Rs 730 crore on behalf of some influential persons and for themselves" in this case involving an estimated amount of Rs 1,352 crore.

A "deep system" of political patronage and a "well-oiled" machinery was used to brazenly carry out certain unlawful coal minings in West Bengal, the ED has claimed while seeking the remand of Inspector Mishra in April.

A chargesheet was also filed by the ED in May this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate PMLA Bengal Coal Mining Case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp