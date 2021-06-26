STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Level three curbs to be clamped in Nagpur on Delta Plus variant concern

Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as per the order issued by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

Published: 26th June 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at Medical square in Nagpur, Wednsday.

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at Medical square in Nagpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Saturday decided to clamp fresh curbs in the city from June 28 under the "level 3" of unlocking amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus.

Daily timings of the shops selling essential and non-essential items will be reduced by four hours till 4 pm.

Malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as per the order issued by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

The Delta Plus variant is currently a variant of concern and therefore Nagpur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to clamp more restrictions in various activities by implementing the level 3 curbs in the city with effect from June 28, the order said.

All essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls, theatres and multiplexes (allowed to operate with the 50 per cent capacity) will be shut.

Besides, gatherings (social/cultural/entertainment) and marriages are allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or 50 persons whichever is less till 4 pm.

A maximum of 20 people is allowed to attend a funeral.

Salons, beauty care and wellness centres will operate till 4 pm.

ALSO WATCH:

E-commerce services are allowed to operate regularly, it said.

"Inter-district travel either by private cars/taxis/buses is made regular except if moving to (areas under) level 5, wherein e-pass will be required. Religious places and swimming pools will also remain closed along with coaching classes," as per the order.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that 21 cases of the Delta plus variant were found in the state, including the highest nine cases in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Variants Coronavirus Pandemic Delta Plus Variant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp