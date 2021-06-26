STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha to commence from July 26

The glass panels have already been installed to separate the seating spaces of the legislators.

Published: 26th June 2021 11:32 AM

Chhattisgarh Assembly (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin from July 26, a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said.

The session will have five working days.

The upcoming session is likely to be stormy as the opposition parties—BJP and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J), have geared-up to target the ruling Congress government on issues of Covid-19 vaccination, loss of paddy during rains owing to lack of proper storage, liquor prohibition, alleged deteriorating law and order situation, issues of tribals in Bastar, elephant menace among others.

All the specified Covid protocols are to be strictly complied during the session and public is not likely to be allowed to watch the proceedings from the visitors' gallery. The glass panels have already been installed to separate the seating spaces of the legislators.
 

Comments

