Sunday 'corona' curfew to be lifted as pandemic under control now, says MP CM

Chouhan also said Madhya Pradesh has set a record for one more time with 9,64,756 doses of vaccines being administered till 7.30 pm since Saturday morning.

Published: 26th June 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:04 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: With Madhya Pradesh recording a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to lift the "corona curfew" on Sundays, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

However, the night curfew will remain in force in the state.

Chouhan also said Madhya Pradesh has set a record for one more time with 9,64,756 doses of vaccines being administered till 7.30 pm since Saturday morning.

"We are lifting Sunday's corona curfew with immediate effect. Those who want to open their shops, continue their economic activities, can do so in accordance with COVID-19 protocol," Chouhan tweeted.

The pandemic has come under control in Madhya Pradesh as not a single COVID-19 positive case was registered in 35 districts in the state, he said.

"For the first time, the number of active cases has fallen below 1,000. The case positivity rate has come down to 0.06%. In such a situation, it seems unreasonable to impose #coronacurfew on Sunday as well," he said.

Chouhan also said vaccination will continue at a fast pace.

"Till 7.30 pm on Saturday, 9,64,756 doses have been administered since morning. Madhya Pradesh has again set a record," he said.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 casualties that pushed the tally of infections to 7,89,657 and took the toll to 8,896, as per the state health department.

At least 35 out the 52 districts in the central state did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As many as 204 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 7,79,834, he said.

With nine new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,814, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,23,095 after 11 persons tested positive for the infection.

Indore reported five casualties, taking its toll to 1,390, Bhopal's toll stands at 972 with no new fatalities, it was stated.

With this, Indore is now left with 160 active cases, while Bhopal has 227 patients undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 927 active cases.

As many as 68,915 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to over 1.18 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,657, new cases 46, death toll 8,896, recovered 7,79,834, active cases 927, number of tests so far 1,18,04,713.

