Testing ramped up at Goa borders to filter out Delta Plus cases, says CM Pramod Sawant

CM Pramod Sawant said if any person entering Goa is found to be infected with coronavirus, he is kept in an isolation facility or admitted to hospital.

Published: 26th June 2021 06:06 PM

A medic takes swab sample at a roadside collection site for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi

A medic takes swab sample at a roadside collection site for COVID-19 testing. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said testing has been ramped up at the borders of the coastal state as a precaution in view of the detection of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in a neighbouring state.

Speaking to reporters at the Keri-Sattari border adjoining Karnataka, Sawant said private laboratories have been roped in to set up testing facilities as a precaution against the fresh strain of coronavirus.

"We have stepped up monitoring at all the borders after (cases of) the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was reported in the neighbouring state," he said.

The CM said if any person entering Goa is found to be infected with coronavirus, he is kept in an isolation facility or admitted to hospital.

"People entering Goa might face a little inconvenience but there is no option. This has been done to ensure the safety of the people against COVID-19," he said.

Goa has not reported a single case of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus while neighbouring Maharashtra reported 21 such cases.

Comments

