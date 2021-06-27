STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Naxal wanted in over 2 dozen criminal cases killed in encounter

A team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) during an anti-Naxal exercise came under fire from rebels, following which the security personnel launched retaliatory action, they said.

Published: 27th June 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and wanted in nearly 25 criminal cases, was gunned down during an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

The gunfight took place at a forest in Pordem at around 12.30 pm, they said.

A team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) during an anti-Naxal exercise came under fire from rebels, following which the security personnel launched retaliatory action, they said.

The rebels later fled the spot, taking cover of the thick vegetation in the forest, located around 400 km from Raipur, he said.

During a search of the area, the security personnel recovered the body of a Naxal along with a pistol and other articles of daily use.

The slain cadre was identified as Santosh Markam, member of the Malangir Area Committee of rebels.

He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Around 25 criminal cases were registered against the slain Naxal at Aranpur police station, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
naxal chhattisgarh encounter
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp