STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Era of suppression' in J-K must end to make PM Narendra Modi's dialogue process credible: Mehbooba Mufti

On August 5, 2019, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and others were taken under preventive detention.

Published: 27th June 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DELHI: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday the dialogue process initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream leadership can gain credibility by ending what she called an "era of oppression and suppression" in the union territory and understanding that a dissenting voice is not a criminal act.

"Give the people right to breathe and rest will follow later," the former chief minister said, as she termed the prime minister's meeting with a 14-member delegation from J and K here on Thursday as a way forward to end the "sufferings" of people in the erstwhile state now under central rule.

Mehbooba, who was part of the delegation, made it clear that the onus was on the Centre to make the dialogue process credible, and said it should initiate confidence building measures and allow "people to breathe" and also ensure protection of jobs and land for the people.

"When I say allow people to breathe, I mean that today any dissenting note from any side has to cool his or her heels in the prison. Recently, a man was jailed for expressing his sentiments that he had lots of hope from a Kashmiri advisor. The concerned Deputy Commissioner ensured that he was in jail for a few days despite being granted bail by the court," Mehbooba told PTI in an interview here.

So, when the prime minister says that he wants to eradicate 'Dil ki doori', such kind of suppression has to come to an end immediately, she added.

At the landmark meeting, Prime Minister Modi had said he wants to remove "Dilli ki doori" (distance from Delhi) as well as "Dil ki doori" (distance between hearts) in an effort to bring Delhi closer to the people of J and K.

"Dil ki doori has to be decreased with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for that all the draconian orders passed have to stop. The jobs and land rights have to be protected," the PDP president said.

"First and foremost, the era of suppression and oppression has to come to an end and the government has to understand that a dissenting voice is not a criminal act. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, and I will refer to it only as a state, has become a jail," she said.

The 62-year-old Mehbooba, who was the last chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before abrogation of its special status on August 5, 2019, emphasised that among other measures required as confidence building measures were providing relief to the tourism and trading community of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

On August 5, 2019, mainstream politicians including Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and others were taken under preventive detention.

The senior Abdullah was the first to be slapped with the controversial Public Safety Act(PSA), followed by Omar and Mehbooba.

The PSA against Abdullah senior was revoked in March last year and in the same month Omar was also set free.

However, Mehbooba was released only in October last year.

Maintaining that she took part in the Delhi talks only to apprise the central leadership of problems faced by the people, Mehbooba said, "I have not come for any power politics as my stand is clear that I will not contest any elections until the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is restored."

"Since the invite was from the prime minister, I took it as an opportunity to highlight the suffering of people post August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was scrapped and bifurcation of state was done unconstitutionally."

Article 370 of the Constitution gave special status to J and K.

On August 5, 2019, the border state was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mehbooba also reiterated that she would not contest elections if J and K remained a union territory.

"I have made it clear many times that I would not contest any elections under the Union Territory, but at the same time my party is also aware of the fact that we will not yield political space to anyone. We contested the District Development Council elections held last year," she said.

"Similarly, if elections are announced for the assembly, the party would sit and discuss."

The 14-member delegation not only met the prime minister, but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior bureaucrats.

Besides Mehbooba, the other former chief ministers who were part of the delegation were Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah.

Former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand, Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta and Muzaffar Baigh were also present at the Thursday meeting along with veteran CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, Congress chief of JK G A Mir, Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone, Panther's party chief Bhim Singh and BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and Jammu and Kashmir Apni party chief Altaf Bukhari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mehbooba Mufti Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jammu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp