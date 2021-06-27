Former vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University hacked to death

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: In a shocking incident, former Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University Prof Dhurba Raj Nayak was allegedly hacked to death at his residence at Kuaramal village under Laikera police limits in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

As per the account given by family members, a youth from their village came to their residence on Sunday afternoon while 83-year-old Nayak was out.

His wife and daughter besides son-in-law were present at the home when the youth barged into their bedroom with an axe and demanded money.

The youth allegedly demanded Rs 100 for something. Nayak who returned to the house at that time confronted the youth for forcibly entering his room.

After a brief verbal duel, Nayak asked him to step out to sort things out. However, before he could say anything, the youth attacked him with an axe on the right side of his neck

Nayak collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Samaleswari Hospital in Jharsuguda but he succumbed to his injury.

Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Though the youth had escaped into the nearby forest, the police along with the nearby villages and forest guards, nabbed the youth. He has been identified as

Prabin Dharua alias Rimit (20) of Kuaramal village. Jharsuguda SP Bikash Chandra Dash said, “The body has been sent to DHH for post mortem and the interrogation of the youth is going on. While the murder is being believed to be over a petty issue and due to sudden provocation, we are yet to find the motive behind the murder," he said.

Since, Nayak was an environmental activist and has been active in a number of protests in his village, the murder might have taken place due to some past dispute which is so being probed into. Das said, investigating into possible angles are underway.