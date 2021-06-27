Four held for killing man in bar in Maharashtra's Amravati

By PTI

MUMBAI: Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in Maharashtra's Amravati district, over 680 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

Amol Patil, reportedly a Shiv Sena functionary with two murder charges against his name, was killed when he was sitting in a bar along the Amravati-Nagpur highway late Saturday night, an official said.

"The accused got the CCTV cameras in the bar switched off, then threw chilli powder in his eye and assaulted him, leading to his death. The four arrested accused have been identified as brothers Sandip and Pravin Dobale, Avinash Pandey and Rupesh Ghagre. One person is wanted in the case. It seems to be the fallout of an old rivalry," the official added.