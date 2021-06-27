Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh
Markam had around 25 crimes registered against him at Aranpur police station of the district, the SP added. There is however no report of any injuries sustained by the forces.
RAIPUR: A senior cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight with the security forces at the forested terrain of Pordem in the strife-torn Dantewada, south Chhattisgarh, on Sunday.