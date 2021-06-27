Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A senior cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight with the security forces at the forested terrain of Pordem in the strife-torn Dantewada, south Chhattisgarh, on Sunday.

“There was an exchange of fire between the Dantewada district reserve guards (DRG) and the Maoists. The forces recovered a body of rebel identified as Santosh Markam, a Malangir Area Committee member who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh for his capture”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada district superintendent of police.

Markam had around 25 crimes registered against him at Aranpur police station of the district, the SP added. There is however no report of any injuries sustained by the forces.

A pistol, bags and items of daily use were also recovered from the encounter site.Dantewada is among the seven Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.