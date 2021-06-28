STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi on June 29

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab to get their views on the political situation in the state.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on June 29, sources in his office said on Monday.

His meeting with the Gandhis comes amid the ongoing infighting in the Punjab Congress.

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab to get their views on the political situation in the state and the steps needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

On June 25, the former Congress president held one-on-one meetings with ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo and MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha.

He has already met state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa.

Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

He has attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing.

Singh had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former's outbursts "total indiscipline".

Early this month, Sidhu appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit.

On June 22, Singh appeared before the panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.

However, he returned to Chandigarh without an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal are members of the panel.

