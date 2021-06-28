Got your COVID jab? Now, you can get discounts of up to 60 per cent at shops in Ranchi

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: In the first such initiative, shopkeepers in Ranchi are offering discounts of up to 60 per cent on selected items to customers who have taken jabs against COVID-19. According to the President of Federation of Jharkhand Commerce and Industries Praveen Kumar Jain, the shopkeepers voluntarily came forward to offer the discounts following an appeal made by the district administration.

So far, 26 shopkeepers are offering discounts up to 45 per cent on selected items, while on some items, they are offering discounts of 60 per cent.

“The district administration contacted us asking for the list of the shopkeepers who can offer discounts for people who have already been vaccinated. When we contacted the shopkeepers, many of them came forward to offer discounts ranging from 5 per cent to 60 per cent on selected items,” said the FJCCI President. After making a list of all these shopkeepers, it was handed over to the district administration, he added.

“Later, the list of shopkeepers was publicised through social media,” said Jain. The objective, he said, is to encourage people to come forward for inoculation on their own in order to increase the percentage of vaccination in the district.

Different slabs of the discount have been fixed for people who have taken the first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.