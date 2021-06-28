STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat's single-day COVID-19 tally falls below 100 after 14 months

Gujarat had reported 78 COVID-19 cases on April 14 last year and 127 cases a day later.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Monday saw fresh COVID-19 cases falling below 100 for the first time after 14 months while three patients succumbed to the viral infection, as per the data.

Gujarat had reported 78 COVID-19 cases on April 14 last year and 127 cases a day later.

With the addition of 96 new infections, Gujarat's caseload went up to 8,23,340 on Monday while the death toll rose to 10,054, the state Health department said.

At the same time, 315 patients were discharged during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 8,09,821 so far, leaving the state with 3,465 active cases, it said.

Gujarat's case recovery rate has improved further to 98.

36 per cent, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 21 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 16 cases, Surat 14, Rajkot nine and Ahmerli six etc.

Ahmedabad, Chhota Udepur and Tapi districts reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

A total of 2,49,125 people were inoculated against COVID-19 on Monday, which raised the tally of administered vaccine doses in Gujarat to 2,51,28,252, the department said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported eight new cases on Monday, raising the tally to 10,517.

With 11 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries in the UT rose to 10,474, officials said.

The UT is now left with 39 active cases while the overall death toll stood at four.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,340, new cases 96, death toll 10,054, discharged 8,09,821, active cases 3,465, people tested so far - figures not released.

