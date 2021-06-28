STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir political parties condemn killing of cop, his family

The parties condemned the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, calling it "dastardly and cowardly" and a "form of terrorism".

Published: 28th June 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:25 AM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday condemned the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, calling it "dastardly and cowardly" and a "form of terrorism".

"I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat and their loved ones find strength during this terrible time," National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said no words were strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack.

"No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack in Awantipora that claimed the lives of a JKP officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and daughter. May Allah Ta'aala grant them maghfirat and their loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss (sic)," Mufti tweeted.

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone said the news of the killing was "extremely distressing" and called the perpetrators "thugs of violence".

"Woke up to extremely distressing news of violence. An entire family fell to bullets. No respite from these thugs of violence. May they rest in peace. May the family muster courage to bear this loss," Lone said in a tweet.

BJP's J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur also condemned the attack as cowardly and barbaric, saying that barging into the house of a cop and killing him and his family members is nothing but a pure form of terrorism.

"The act deserves the strongest condemnation and that those behind the act will meet the same fate.

What was the fault of the innocent wife and daughter of policeman? Killing women is (in) no way bravery, but a pure cowardly attack which deserves the highest form of condemnation," Thakur said.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and urged the police to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice as soon as possible.

