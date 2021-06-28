STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh: Judge’s order in rape case draws flak 

A court in Arunachal has drawn flak over the manner in which it handled a case involving a minor rape survivor from Nepal.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A court in Arunachal has drawn flak over the manner in which it handled a case involving a minor rape survivor from Nepal. Not only it ordered the girl to be handed over to her local guardian, who incidentally is the sister-in-law of the alleged rapist, it also allegedly did not allow a member of the local Child Care Institute (CCI) to accompany her while recording her statement.

The girl worked as a domestic help at the house of the accused, Aka Kalung. She had arrived from Nepal when she was very young and ever since then, she had been staying at the house of the accused, the police said. Kalung, who is now out on bail, had allegedly raped the girl multiple times.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights decided to send one of its members to Roing for an assessment of how the case was handled. It has already taken up the case with the NCPCR. Given that the girl is from another country, the police had suggested the APSCPCR to take up the case at the embassy level.

