Medical services hit in Punjab as government doctors observe day-long strike

Doctors were also unhappy over the pay commission which recommended reduction in the NPA from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Medical services were disrupted in government hospitals in Punjab on Monday after government doctors went on a day-long strike against the recommendation of the state's sixth pay commission delinking non-practising allowance from the basic pay.

The government doctors observed strike for the second time within a week.

Earlier, they had gone on strike on June 25.

Medical services including outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries, online consultations remained suspended in government hospitals.

However, emergency services and Covid-related services continued.

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association state president Dr Gagandeep Singh said doctors were protesting against the Punjab's sixth pay commission which recommended delinking of NPA from the basic pay.

Singh said the strike call was also supported by the Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association, Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab Dental Medical Officers Association and Punjab Ayurveda Officers Association.

Protesting doctors said the sixth pay commission recommendation was not acceptable to them.

Protesters at various places in Punjab shouted slogans against the state government.

The Punjab government had announced that it will implement a majority of the recommendations of its sixth Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016, a move that will benefit over five lakh serving and retired employees.

However, several associations of government employees have been protesting against the recommendations.

They were objecting to the formula used in calculation of an increase in pay.

The state government employees last week had observed a pen-down strike.

The Punjab government had set up an oversight committee of ministers to resolve grievances of the state government employees.

