STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP fears ED summons a plot to trap Anil Deshmukh

BJP wants to set the wrong precedent by arresting the former home minister on false charges, said a senior NCP minister.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  With the ED asking former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the Rs 100-crore bribery allegation,  NCP leaders fear that this could be a “ploy” by the BJP to arrest the senior leader.

This is the second time that the ED has summoned Deshmukh in the last 10 days in the money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket, that led to his resignation in April. 

Earlier Deshmukh had sought more time to appear before the central agency. Maharashtra NCP leaders alleged that the ED’s summons clearly showed the BJP was “misusing” central probe agencies to target opposition leaders.

“BJP wants to set the wrong precedent by arresting the former home minister on false charges. This is nothing but the ploy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government,” said a senior NCP minister. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the ED notices are not new for the party. “We will continue to fight the legal battle. We are with Anil Deshmukh and expose the vendetta politics of the BJP.” 

But, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said the Aghadi leaders should not “malign” the image of central probe agencies which are “transparently” probing the case. “If Deshmukh has not done anything wrong, then he and his party leaders should not get afraid,” the BJP leader asserted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh NCP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp