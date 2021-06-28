No justification for terror: India, Greece message

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an apparent reference to Turkey and Pakistan, India and Greece said there can be no justification for terror in any form or manifestation.

“Both countries recognised the threat posed by radicalisation, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. They emphasised that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation,” a joint India-Greece statement stated.

The statement was issued after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Greece and met its top leadership including his counterpart Nikos Dendias and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The minister also unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens.

As per the joint statement, both sides also shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the context of new geo-political and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific. Greece also signed the agreement for entering the International Solar Alliance. It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations and Joint Trade Committee would be held soon.