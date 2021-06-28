STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliamentary panel on IT summons Google, Facebook on June 29

The Committee has called the representatives of the two IT giants to register their views on the matter.

Published: 28th June 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Google and Facebook logos

Google and Facebook logos (Photos| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology is scheduled to hold a meeting on June 29 to hear the views of Facebook India and Google India on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social online news media platforms.

Earlier on June 18, the Committee had called Twitter to appear before the panel to give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news.

On June 20, India's permanent mission at the United Nations had clarified that India's new IT rules are "designed to empower ordinary users of social media" and that they were finalised after the government held broad consultations with civil society and other stakeholders in 2018.

The Central government has framed the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 ('new IT Rules') and notified the same on February 25, 2021. The Rules have come into effect from May 26, 2021. 

