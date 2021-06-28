STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in SC challenges detention of Manipur's political activist under NSA

The plea, filed by father of political activist Leichombam Erendro, claimed that his son had on May 13 posted on Facebook that cure for coronavirus is not cow's dung and urine.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the preventive detention of a Manipur-based political activist under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging that it has been done "solely to punish him" for his criticism of BJP leaders purportedly advocating cow dung and cow urine as cures for COVID-19.

The plea, filed by father of political activist Leichombam Erendro, claimed that his son had on May 13 posted on Facebook that cure for coronavirus is not cow's dung and urine.

"The statement was made in the context of the death of the President of the Manipur BJP due to COVID-19, as a criticism of the unscientific position taken and misinformation being spread by several BJP politicians regarding cow urine and cow dung being effective in preventing/treating COVID-19," the plea said, adding that the post was deleted soon after being posted on May 13 itself.

The petition, filed through advocate Shadan Farasat, has alleged that for this criticism Erendro has spent some days in custody pursuant to criminal cases initiated against him and thereafter in preventive detention after grant of bail.

"The present case is a shocking instance of misuse of preventive detention law to stifle completely innocuous speech that is fully constitutionally protected and was made in public interest - Erendro, a Manipuri political activist, has been preventively detained solely to punish him for his criticism of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for advocating cow dung and cow urine as cures for COVID-19," the plea has alleged.

It has sought quashing of May 17 detention order and the grounds of detention issued by District Magistrate, Imphal West District.

The plea has also sought direction to the concerned authorities to set Erendro, who is the co-convenor of political outfit Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance, at liberty forthwith.

It said that appropriate compensation, including cost of litigation, should be awarded to the petitioner and his son for the alleged illegal detention that Erendro has suffered.

The plea has claimed that his detention is in violation of the apex court's April 30 order and a separate contempt petition has also been filed in the top court.

On April 30, the apex court, while hearing the suo motu case on distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic, had warned authorities -- from the Centre down to the police chiefs -- against silencing people and their pleas for help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the internet.

The top court had made clear that any attempt to clampdown on free flow of information on social media including the call for help from people would be treated as the contempt of court.

The plea said that four FIRs have been registered against Erendro by Manipur Police.

It said Erendro was arrested on May 13 itself and was remanded to police custody till May 17, the date on which his bail application was to be listed for consideration before the trial court.

It alleged that in anticipation of the trial court's consideration of the matter and "knowing fully well about the completely flimsy nature of the criminal proceedings", the district magistrate passed an order for preventive detention under the NSA to "render infructuous the bail" to be granted by the court.

The plea said Erendro was granted bail but was not released due to the detention order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court National Security Act Manipur
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp