PM Modi pays tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth centenary

Narasimha Rao was the first non-Nehru-Gandhi family politician to serve a full five-year term as the Prime Minister of India.

Published: 28th June 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

PM PV Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi at the Gandhi peace prize presentation ceremony at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with Sonia Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paying rich tributes to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.

Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five-year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes.

"Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also shared a clip of his radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, of last year in which he had paid fond tributes to Rao.

