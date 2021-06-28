STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
R-Day violence: Delhi Police arrests accused with Rs 1 lakh bounty from Punjab

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during a tractor parade on January 26.

Published: 28th June 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi.

FILE | Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one Gurjot Singh, who was wanted in the Red Fort violence case and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, from Amritsar in Punjab.

"One person namely Gurjot Singh, who was wanted in FIR number 96/21 ( Red Fort case) and a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been declared on his arrest, has been arrested by a team of Northern Region (NR) of special cell from Amritsar, Punjab," said police.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell, and local police, and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

