STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Undue profiteering': SC refuses to entertain plea against overcharging for cremations, ambulances 

The plea, which had referred to the reports about several bodies found floating in the river Ganga during the pandemic, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea raising issues of alleged overcharging for cremations, burials as also ambulance services during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeking a direction to the Centre to consider formulating a policy to protect the rights of the dead.

The plea, which had referred to the reports about several bodies found floating in the river Ganga during the pandemic, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta.

The bench said the petitioner, a Delhi-based NGO trust, has referred in the plea about recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the issue.

The apex court said that petitioner can approach the NHRC.

The plea, filed through advocate Jose Abraham, had said the Centre should be directed to advise all the states and Union Territories to frame guidelines prescribing rates for cremation or burial of those who have died due to the virus and also for ambulance services along with penal actions for non-compliance at the earliest.

"It is deeply depressing to see people putting bodies of their beloved ones in rivers like Ganga due to lack of money," it said.

"It is primarily due to exorbitant amounts asked for cremation and ambulance services that scores of people decided to put the bodies of their beloved in the river Ganga," it said.

It also said that NHRC had issued an advisory last month for upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead.

The plea had alleged that no cogent action has been taken by the authority to tackle the issue of "undue profiteering by unscrupulous caretakers at crematoriums because of which many are unable to cremate or bury their beloved."

It had referred to earlier verdicts of the apex court which had said that dignity of the dead must be maintained and respected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID 19 ambulance charges
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp