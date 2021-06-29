STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data

The disease struck the highest number of people in 45–60-year age group, but even younger ones were not spared.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has reported 40,845 mucormycosis or black fungus cases during the Covid-19 second wave so far, nearly 85% of which have been seen in coronavirus patients. It has already claimed 3,129 lives. 

These figures were shared by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in a meeting of the group of ministers on Monday.

Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes. Also, 31,444 of the cases were rhinoorbital in nature, meaning the patients had infection in and around the nasal cavity.  

The disease struck the highest number of people in 45–60-year age group, but even younger ones were not spared.

Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid-19

India Matters
