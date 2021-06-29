STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 free electricity units, 24x7 supply in Punjab if AAP wins 2022 polls

The AAP leader promised round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

Published: 29th June 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (C) with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Bhagwant Mann (L), addresses a press conference in Chandigarh. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (C) with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Bhagwant Mann (L), addresses a press conference in Chandigarh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in that state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.

The AAP leader also promised round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

A day before his visit to Chandigarh on Tuesday, Kejriwal had said his party, if voted to power in Punjab, will provide free electricity. "...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal had tweeted in Punjabi on Monday.

He made these announcements while addressing the media here. Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

Kejriwal said that power in Punjab is the "costliest" in the country despite the state being an electricity producer."We do not produce power in Delhi. We buy it from other states and despite that we have power in the national capital almost at the cheapest rates," he said.

AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, party's Punjab affairs incharge Jarnail Singh, co-incharge Raghav Chadha and state leadership including MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema were also present on the occasion.

