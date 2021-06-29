Foundation laying for Ambedkar cultural centre, BJP's pre-poll deceit & drama: Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday termed the laying of the foundation for Ambedkar cultural centre here a pre-poll act of "deceit" and "deception" by the BJP government to serve its electoral interest.

Mayawati said that had it been not a "deceit", "deception" and "drama" before the 2022 assembly polls, "the President would have been inaugurating the centre and not laying the foundation stone" for it.

The BSP supremo sought to undermine the Yogi Adityanath government's move asserting that his government is no different than the previous ones of Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress in denying the rights of Dalits and backward class people.

Mayawati made the allegation in a series of tweets soon after President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for the memorial to be after Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, which is to come up on a sprawling plot of nearly 5500 sq metre land in the state capital.

2. बीएसपी परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. अम्बेडकर के नाम पर कोई केन्द्र आदि बनाने के खिलाफ नहीं है, परन्तु अब चुनावी स्वार्थ के लिए यह सब करना घोर छलावा। यूपी सरकार अगर यह काम पहले कर लेती तो मा. राष्ट्रपति जी आज इस केन्द्र का शिलान्यास नहीं बल्कि उदघाटन कर रहे होते तो यह बेहतर होता। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 29, 2021

The memorial will also have a 25-ft high statue of Dr Ambedkar. The present cost of the project is estimated to be over Rs 45 crore. "The laying of the foundation of a cultural centre in the name of Baba Saheb now when the assembly elections are nearing -- what is it, if not a drama, after neglecting crores of Baba Saheb's followers for almost the entire period they have been in power?" asked Mayawati.

While targeting the Yogi Adityanath government, Mayawati did not spare the previous Samajwadi Party or the Congress government either. "By the way, in resorting to such a deceit and drama, no one is any less than the other -- whether it be the BJP government or that of the SP or the Congress," she said.

"In crushing the rights of Dalits and backwards and heaping injustice and atrocities on them, they all are the same -- this is known to all and very unfortunate. As a result, lakhs of government posts reserved for Dalits and backward classes people are lying vacant," she asserted.

She also lamented that "he world-class grand buildings and parks built by the BSP government in the name of their saints, gurus and great men in UP have been grossly neglected since the previous SP regime took over and the situation continues under the BJP government". This trend is commendable, she added.