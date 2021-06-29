STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guwahati diary: Over 100 fish found dead, bicycles to frontline forest staff and more

At the direction of the Minister for Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya, officials of the department visited the site to ascertain the cause of deaths.

Published: 29th June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of fish were found floating in the water tank.

Hundreds of fish were found floating in the water tank.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Hundreds of fish found dead due to lack of oxygen

Depletion of dissolved oxygen caused the death of as many as 400 fish in the city’s Dighalipukhuri tank. The matter came to light on Sunday when hundreds of fish were found floating in the water tank. At the direction of the Minister for Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya, officials of the department visited the site to ascertain the cause of deaths. An investigation revealed the deaths were occurred due to dissolved oxygen depletion in the tank, coupled with a high organic load. “Departmental officers, after examination, found that the deaths were not due to poisoning but environmental degradation,” the minister said.

Flybig connects Dibrugarh with Tripura

Flybig has successfully established its air connectivity in three states of the Northeast in 50 days. The airline had first started its journey from Guwahati to Rupsi, Pasighat and Kolkata in May. Continuing with the commitment to connectivity, it kicked off its flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh on June 25 under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS). “This new flight path will build a stronger network between Assam and Tripura. Air connectivity in the Northeast has given people alternate and swifter options to travel interstate. Direct flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh is yet another remarkable landmark, providing an additional choice of travel between the two states, thereby reducing the journey hours significantly,” a Flybig official said. 

Conservation group presents bicycles to frontline forest staff

With the support of David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation and Manas Tiger Reserve Authority, biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has gifted five bicycles to the frontline staff of the forest department, which has been working ardently to protect wildlife at the Manas National Park. The staff said they would no longer need to walk for two to three hours to reach their camps or come out for marketing. Aaranyak has realised the important role being played by frontline staff in protecting Assam’s wildlife, it said.

All is not well at Mother Old Age Home

All is not well at the Mother Old Age Home in the city following differences among its two founders Utpal Harshavardhan and Monica Sharma. After the matter had come to light, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Kamrup deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu to conduct a probe and submit the report within 72 hours. At his direction, Social Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog visited the home to take appropriate steps. She said the issue would be resolved at the earliest. The private NGO-run old age home was founded in 2012. It has dozens of inmates.

