STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar

The LeT commander disclosed the location where he had kept his AK-47 rifle in Maloora locality, the spokesman said.

Published: 29th June 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

AK 47

Two AK-47 rifles along with ammunitions were recovered from the site. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A day after his arrest, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar and a Pakistani national were killed in an encounter in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Giving details of the incident, a police spokesman said Abrar -- a top commander of LeT involved in many killings -- was arrested during checking of vehicles at Parimpora on Monday and put on sustained interrogation.

The LeT commander disclosed the location where he had kept his AK-47 rifle in Maloora locality, the spokesman said.

There was a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on highways.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the input, few joint checkposts of JK Police and CRPF were placed along the highway, he said.

"On Parimpora naka (checkpost), a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked. The person sitting at the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade. The police party swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting at the back seat. Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken into police custody. After taking off his mask, it was identified that he was terrorist Abrar, a top LeT commander," the spokesman said.

He said a pistol and some hand grenades were recovered from Abrar's possession.

WATCH:

From there, Abrar was taken to the house to recover the weapon (AK 47 rifle) after cordoning off the suspect's house, the spokesman said, adding that the party was entering the house when one of his associates, a Pakistani terrorist hiding inside the premises, fired at the party.

In the initial round of fire, 3 CRPF personnel were injured and Abrar accompanying the search party also got wounded, the spokesman said.

The force was strengthened and they retaliated with heavy firing, he said.

"In the ensuing gunfire, the foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house got neutralised and Abrar also got killed. Two AK-47 rifles along with ammunitions were recovered from the site," he added.

The spokesman said Abrar was involved in several killings of security force personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lashkar-e-Taiba
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp