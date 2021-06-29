STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than half of Mumbai children develop Covid-19 antibodies

In the 10-14 group, positivity is 53.43 per cent, while for those between 15-18, positivity is 51.30 per cent, stated the report.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination in Thane.

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination in Thane. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A sero survey shows that in Mumbai, more than 50 per cent of the pediatric population has developed Covid-19 antibodies. This is about 10 per cent more than the last sero survey done in March.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s sero survey report, more than 50% of children have already been exposed to SARS-COV-2. 

​The overall seropositivity rate is 51.18 per cent. In March, positivity was 39.04 per cent in the 1-18 years age group. In the latest survey, this has gone up to 51.18 per cent, which is a significant growth.

“Seropositivity is highest at 53.43 per cent in the 10-14 age group, while in the group of 1-4, positivity rate is 51.04 per cent. In the 5-9 age group, it is 47.33 per cent. In the 10-14 group, positivity is 53.43 per cent, while for those between 15-18, positivity is 51.30 per cent. Average seropositivity rate from 1-18 is 51.18 per cent in Mumbai,” stated the report.

The sero survey of SARS-CoV-2 infection among the pediatric population of Mumbai was conducted by BYL Nair Hospital and Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory of BMC, amid fears of a third wave which is expected to be more severe on children.

The latest sero survey was conducted from April 1 to June 15. BYL Nair Hospital and Kasturba Molecular Laboratory jointly conducted this operation and collectied 2,176 blood samples from all 24 civic wards of Mumbai. Of these, 1,283 samples were collected by Aapli Chikitsa Network and Nair Hospital of BMC, and 893 from a network of two private labs. 

The survey reveals that the 54.36 per cent antibodies were found in the public sector and 47.03 per cent from the private sector. The study has also suggested targeted health education and awareness about Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. 

ALSO WATCH | Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid

