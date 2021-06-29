STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior doctor arrested for raping female colleague in Assam

The woman, in her complaint filed at Dibrugarh police station, said the doctor, posted as registrar in the department of surgery in AMCH, had been pressurising her to marry him for the last 3 years.

Published: 29th June 2021 01:00 AM

By PTI

DIBRUGARH: A senior doctor of the Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a female colleague at a hotel room here, police said.

The woman, in her complaint filed at Dibrugarh police station, said the doctor, posted as registrar in the department of surgery in AMCH, had been pressurising her to marry him for the last three years.

He had even taken Rs 3 lakh from her, she claimed.

On the pretext of holding discussion about repaying the money, the senior doctor called her from Sivasagar to a hotel room here, where he allegedly raped her, police said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they said.

