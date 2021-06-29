Six die in road accident in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Five women and a teenaged girl died after the pick-up vehicle they were travelling on collided with a lorry in Raigarh district about 220 km east of Raipur on Tuesday.

"All the six died on the spot in the accident. Around 20 others sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital. The victims were returning to their village Chaal after attending a wedding ceremony," Raigarh superintendent of polcie Santosh Singh said.

Express his condolence to the bereaved families, state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced Rs 25000 as immediate relied for the kin of the deceased.