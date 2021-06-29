STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

State has controlled second wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat on Monday reported 96 new infections which took the cumulative caseload to 8,23,340, as per the state health department.

Published: 29th June 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has come under control in Gujarat though the threat of coronavirus remains, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday, a day after the state reported less than 100 fresh cases in a day after a gap of 14 months.

In a virtual address, the CM said that the fight against the pandemic is still on as coronavirus is still around. Gujarat on Monday reported 96 new infections which took the cumulative caseload to 8,23,340, as per the state health department.

The state had reported 78 COVID-19 cases on April 14 last year and 127 cases a day later. On April 30 this year, when the second wave was at its peak, Gujarat recorded the highest 14,605 cases in a single day. "The second wave of coronavirus is almost under control now. As against over 14,000 daily cases getting registered during its peak, less than 100 cases emerged yesterday. However, the virus is still not eradicated and our fight against COVID-19 is still on," Rupani said while addressing the function to distribute uniforms to the students of Anganwadis.

As per a release issued by the state government, Gujarat has become the first and only state in the country to provide uniforms to the Anganwadi students. Under this initiative, 14 lakh children enrolled in 53,029 Anganwadis or child care centres across Gujarat will be given free uniforms.

The state government would spend Rs 36.28 crore on this scheme which is aimed at motivating these children, the chief minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Rupani Gujarat COVID19 Coronavirus Gujarat COVID COVID 2nd wave
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp